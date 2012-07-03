BELGRADE, July 3 Serbian oil firm NIS is set to
invest 500 million euros ($630.3 million) a year through 2015 in
a bid to become a regional market leader, its Chief Executive
Kirill Kravchenko said on Tuesday.
NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, will
spend 40 percent of the total on the expansion of its retail
network in Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Bosnia. The remainder
will go towards exploration, production and refining, he said.
The company aims to finish an upgrade of its Pancevo oil
refinery by the end of October and to start an overhaul of base
oils refinery Novi Sad in 2013. The cost of the latter was
estimated at 100 million euros, Kravchenko said.
"We want to make sure that our retail supports placement of
products from our refineries," he told reporters.
He said that as of 2016 the company's annual investments
would double and NIS would shift the focus on securing new gas
and oil sources.
"We are planning to bring annual production of oil and gas
to 5 million tonnes from the current 1.7 million tonnes,"
Kravchenko said.
The company has already started oil and gas exploration in
Serbia, Bosnia and Hungary and will this summer focus on oil
wells in Romania which are close to the Serbian border, he said.
Under a 2009 energy pact between Russia and Serbia, Gazprom
Neft, the oil arm of gas export monopoly Gazprom, paid
400 million euros for a 51 percent stake in NIS and raised its
holding to 56.15 percent last year for another 40.3 million
euros.
