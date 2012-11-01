BELGRADE Nov 1 Serbian oil firm NIS on Thursday restarted its main oil refinery Pancevo after a two-year upgrade to boost the quality of its motor fuels to the Euro-5 standard, fully meet local demand and export more to regional markets.

NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, said it invested 500 million euros ($647.90 million) into the upgrade.

"After the start-up of the refinery, Serbia shall have continuous supply... and reach full energy stability and meet demands of the national fuel market," it said in a statement, adding that one part of its output will be exported to regional markets.

The upgrade included construction of a new hydro cracking and hydro treating complex that will also reduce the amount of harmful gases from crude oil. Pancevo's capacity remained unchanged at 4.8 million tonnes of crude a year.

NIS Chief Executive Kirill Kravchenko said this week that NIS was wrapping up a feasibility study for the next stage of the Pancevo overhaul which will include the construction of a new complex for processing heavy residues.

He also said the company plans to invest 100 million euros to build a base oils and lubricants plant in Novi Sad next year.

NIS, the Balkan country's sole refiner, lost its monopoly on oil imports in Serbia, where it operates oil fields and a retail network, last year.

It said its nine month profit rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to 32.2 billion dinars ($284.2 million). Output rose 13 percent to 1,255 tonnes of oil equivalent while its crude oil refining volumes fell 17 percent because of the Pancevo upgrade. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)