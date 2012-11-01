BELGRADE Nov 1 Serbian oil firm NIS on Thursday
restarted its main oil refinery Pancevo after a two-year upgrade
to boost the quality of its motor fuels to the Euro-5 standard,
fully meet local demand and export more to regional markets.
NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, said
it invested 500 million euros ($647.90 million) into the
upgrade.
"After the start-up of the refinery, Serbia shall have
continuous supply... and reach full energy stability and meet
demands of the national fuel market," it said in a statement,
adding that one part of its output will be exported to regional
markets.
The upgrade included construction of a new hydro cracking
and hydro treating complex that will also reduce the amount of
harmful gases from crude oil. Pancevo's capacity remained
unchanged at 4.8 million tonnes of crude a year.
NIS Chief Executive Kirill Kravchenko said this week that
NIS was wrapping up a feasibility study for the next stage of
the Pancevo overhaul which will include the construction of a
new complex for processing heavy residues.
He also said the company plans to invest 100 million euros
to build a base oils and lubricants plant in Novi Sad next year.
NIS, the Balkan country's sole refiner, lost its monopoly on
oil imports in Serbia, where it operates oil fields and a retail
network, last year.
It said its nine month profit rose 18.6 percent year-on-year
to 32.2 billion dinars ($284.2 million). Output rose 13 percent
to 1,255 tonnes of oil equivalent while its crude oil refining
volumes fell 17 percent because of the Pancevo upgrade.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
