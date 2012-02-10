SARAJEVO Feb 10 Serbian oil firm NIS said its net profit more than doubled last year, boosted by the higher price of oil as well as lower production costs and expenses.

NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, said on Friday its unaudited consolidated net profit jumped 146 percent to 40.6 billion dinars ($493.3 million) in 2011.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) climbed 62 percent to 52.4 billion dinars.

"The growth in business profitability is primarily related to increased efficiency of the core business, reduced production costs and expenses, as well as to increased hydrocarbon price in the global market," NIS said in a statement.

The company said its total debt to banks in 2011 stood at $458 million, almost 30 percent down from the year before.

NIS said it has managed to increase oil and gas production volume by 24 percent to 1.52 million tonnes, while its oil refining volume was down 17 percent year-on-year to 2.3 million tonnes because of an upgrade of its Pancevo refinery.

NIS shares were trading down 0.3 percent at 659 dinars, data on the Belgrade Stock Exchange (BELEX) showed.

Under a 2009 energy pact between Russia and Serbia, Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of export monopoly Gazprom, paid 400 million euros ($532.2 million) for a 51 percent stake in NIS. It raised its holding to 56.15 percent last March for another 40.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Mark Potter)