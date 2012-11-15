Nov 15 The Republic of Serbia on Wednesday sold
$750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $650 million.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SERBIA
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/21/2017
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.135 FIRST PAY 05/21/2013
MOODY'S N/A YIELD 5.45 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/212/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 482.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A