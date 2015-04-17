* Engine trouble forces president's plane back to Belgrade
* Adviser: "I'll never step foot on that plane again"
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, April 17 An ageing Serbian government
plane carrying the country's president tumbled through the air
"for a whole two minutes" on Friday when an engine failed,
tossing passengers around the cabin.
The plane landed safely back in Belgrade, but President
Tomislav Nikolic was forced to cancelled his official visit to
meet Pope Francis in the Vatican.
"I'll never step foot on that plane again," Stanislava Pak,
a Nikolic adviser, told Reuters.
Serbia's two official executive jets are notoriously prone
to malfunction. The French-built Falcon 50 that Nikolic was
using is 34 years old. The other, a Learjet 31A, was built in
1991.
"I was told that one of the engines stopped working," Pak
said. "We fell for a whole two minutes; it lasted for what
seemed like an eternity. We were literally being thrown around
the cabin."
Pak said she did not know whether Nikolic planned to ever
use the plane again.
A second adviser who was also on the plane, Ivan Mrkic, told
the Vecernje Novosti daily that he personally had experienced
five incidents with the same aircraft.
"We survived a real drama in the air and I can say that
President Nikolic and his colleagues landed unhurt in Belgrade
thanks only to the incredible composure and skill of the pilot
and co-pilot," he was quoted as saying.
(Writing by Matt Robinson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)