* President's plane forced to turn back from flight to Italy
* Advisers described being "thrown around the cabin"
* Investigation reveals co-pilot spilled coffee on panel
BELGRADE, April 21 Blamed initially on 'engine
failure', it emerged on Tuesday that a government jet carrying
Serbia's president to Italy last week was forced to turn back
when the co-pilot spilled coffee on the instrument board.
Advisers to President Tomislav Nikolic described being
"thrown around the cabin" when the plane -- a 34-year-old
French-built Falcon 50 -- began tumbling through the air on
Friday.
The plane landed safely back in Belgrade, but Nikolic was
forced to cancel his official visit to meet Pope Francis in the
Vatican, and his advisers put the incident down to yet another
malfunction on the ageing, incident-prone aircraft.
One adviser told Reuters that she would "never step foot on
that plane again," saying the fall had lasted "for what seemed
like an eternity".
An investigation determined that the co-pilot, Bojan Zoric,
had spilled coffee on the instrument board "due to ongoing
turbulence".
"I began wiping the board and accidentally activated the
'emergency slat' button," which automatically turned off the
automatic pilot and the plane began losing altitude, Zoric said
in the report by Serbia's Civil Aviation Directorate .
The pilot took over command, managed to pull the plane up
and sought permission to turn back to Belgrade, Zoric added. He
said that one of the engines then stopped working but was
restarted on the way back to the airport.
The Directorate temporarily suspended Zoric's licence on
Monday.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Andrew Heavens)