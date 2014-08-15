* Bidders have one month to express interest in 502
companies
* State firms a huge drain on public coffers
BELGRADE Aug 15 Serbia's privatisation agency
put hundreds of loss-making state-owned firms, including one of
Europe's biggest copper mines, up for sale on Friday as part of
government efforts to rein in borrowing.
Under pressure to avert a national debt crisis, the
government of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic is trying to curb
a deficit seen reaching 8.3 percent of national output and cap a
public debt level forecast to reach 73 percent.
The privatisation agency set a Sept. 14 deadline for
potential investors to submit letters of interest for 502 firms,
including drugmaker Galenika, fertiliser maker HIP Azotara, the
Bor copper mine, one of Europe's largest, as well as the
furniture maker Simpo.
The agency said it will propose a model of privatisation for
each company attracting interest within 45 days and pass it to
the Economy Ministry for a final decision.
"In a month we'll have a better idea what we can do with
these companies," a spokesman for the agency told Reuters.
"For some companies, we will find strategic partners, some
companies will go bankrupt, and some will have only their
property sold," he said, adding that tenders for specific
companies would be issued later in the year.
Lawmakers in early August approved new legislation on
privatisation, clearing a path to the asset sale of state-owned
companies that for years have been a huge drain on public
coffers. The law sets a deadline of Dec. 31, 2015 to complete
the privatisation process.
To speed up the procedure, the legislation introduced debt
write-offs for state-owned entities and enables the conversion
of debt to equity. The law was a pre-condition for the release
of a $250 million budget support loan from the World Bank.
Subsidies to state-owned companies, which employ some 90,000
people, and a lack of tax revenues from loss-making firms cost
the country 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) a year, according to
estimates from the government's top advisory body, the Fiscal
Council. This equates to nearly 3 percent of national output.
Last month, the council warned that any further financing of
loss-making companies would "bring Serbia's finances to
collapse".
Successive governments since the fall of strongman Slobodan
Milosevic 14 years ago have ducked cutting subsidies to
loss-making companies, fearing the political fallout from job
losses.
Serbia's economy is forecast to contract by 0.5 percent this
year, hindered by devastating floods in May, and unemployment in
the second quarter stood at 20 percent.
The government is expected to present a detailed plan for
fiscal consolidation next month when parliament votes on a
revised 2014 budget.
To reassure investors, the European Union candidate country
is looking to seal a three-year standby loan arrangement with
the International Monetary Fund, with talks expected to begin
after the budget revision.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt
Robinson)