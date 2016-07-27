BELGRADE, July 27 An Indian company, a Brazilian
company and a British-Russian consortium have bid for a 25
percent stake in Serbia's Galenika pharmaceutical maker which
has debts of $220 million, the Economy Ministry said on
Wednesday.
In April the ministry invited strategic partners to invest
at least 7 million euros ($7.7 million) in Galenika, which
operates drug manufacturing plants, for at least five years.
In a statement the ministry said Cadila Pharmaceuticals
Limited from India, Brazil's EMS S.A. and the
consortium of Britain's Frontier Pharma Limited and Russian LLC
NPA Petrovax Pharm submitted valid offers.
"The opening of offers will take place on July 29 ... the
government will announce the best bidder and it will have 90
days to negotiate (terms) with the first-ranked bidder," it
said.
The tender is part of Serbia's efforts to sell, shut or slim
down unprofitable state firms under a 1.2 billion euro loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund.
Other assets to be sold or shrunk include the RTB Bor copper
mine and the Resavica coal mine. In April, Serbia sold its
loss-making Zelezara Smederevo steel mill to China's Hebei Iron
& Steel Group for 46 million euros.
Under the terms of the Galenika tender, prospective bidders
must be companies with 2015 revenues of no less than 50 million
euros and assets worth more than 100 million euros. Bidders are
each required to nominate a team of five experts to manage the
company.
Of Galenika's $220 million debt, $50 million is owed to
commercial banks and the rest to the state. A proposed $8.7
million sale of Galenika to Valeant failed in June
2013.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)