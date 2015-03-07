(Corrects reference to Lazard to "financial advisory" from
* Serbia trying again to sell Telekom Srbija
* Government rejected previous bid in 2011
BELGRADE, March 6 The financial advisory firm
Lazard Freres SAS was the only bidder in a tender to
advise on the sale of Serbia's state-operated Telekom Srbija,
the telecom provider said on Friday.
Telekom Srbija is potentially the most lucrative of hundreds
of state enterprises, many of them loss-making, that the Balkan
country of 7.3 million people wants to offload to shrink the
public sector and stabilise its finances.
The last attempt to sell the terrestrial, mobile telephony
and internet operator failed in 2011 after the government
rejected as too low an offer of 1.1 billion euros from Telekom
Austria for a 51-percent share in the company.
In 2012, Greece's OTE sold back a 20-percent stake in the
company to the Serbian government for 380 million euros.
Under the provisions of the tender, the privatisation
advisor will help set the price and the size of the stake that
the state will put up for sale and later help Serbia complete
the sale.
In a statement, Telekom Srbija said it would respond to
Lazard's bid within the timeframe prescribed by law, without
elaborating.
The Serbian government is Telekom Srbija's single biggest
shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake. Small shareholders and
employees hold 14.95 percent and 6.94 respectively and the
remainder is held by the company itself.
Telekom Srbija posted a 36 percent rise in net profit to
15.3 billion dinars ($139.5 million) in 2013. It is also a
majority stakeholder in Bosnia's second-largest telecom operator
Telekom Srpske and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
