BELGRADE Aug 9 Serbia's central bank hiked its
benchmark rate 25 basis points to 10.50 percent on Thursday,
rebuffing government pressure and responding instead to market
alarm about political intervention that has further undermined
the weak dinar currency.
The rate decision was the bank's first under
new governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, who was appointed on Monday
from the ranks of the ruling coalition in a push to step up
government control that has drawn reprimands from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund.
The rate rise follows a one-notch credit rating cut to BB-
by Standard & Poor's, spurred by Serbia's rising budget deficit
and concern over the independence of the central bank, driving
the dinar to new lows.
