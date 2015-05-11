BELGRADE May 11 Serbia's central bank cut its interest rates for the third straight month on Monday by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent, due to weak growth, low inflation and a relatively stable dinar currency.

Nine of 14 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters last week had predicted the cut . Five said the bank would keep the rate, still the highest in the region, on hold. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)