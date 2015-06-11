BELGRADE, June 11 Serbia's central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate for the fourth straight month on Thursday, cutting by 50 basis points to 6 percent, as a weak economy and low inflation outweighed market uncertainties abroad.

Eight of 14 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had predicted the bank would cut its repo rate by between 25 and 50 basis points. Six had thought it would hold the rate at 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)