BELGRADE, July 9 Serbia's central bank kept its
benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as external pressures, mainly
from Greece's debt crisis, outweighed a weak economy, low
inflation and the stable dinar, which might have warranted
another cut.
Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters
this week and last said the benchmark rate
would be left unchanged at 6 percent
after three cuts in as many months. Four said the bank would cut
the rate by 25 to 50 basis points.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic. Editing by Larry King)