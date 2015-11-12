BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
BELGRADE Nov 12 Serbia's central bank decided on Thursday to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5 percent after seven consecutive cuts, despite a positive International Monetary Fund assessment of country's finances, low inflation and a stable dinar.
Forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters had been equally divided, with eight out of 16 saying they expected rates to remain unchanged and the other eight expecting a cut of 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.