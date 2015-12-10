BELGRADE Dec 10 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday for the second month running, with the likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike outweighing local factors including low inflation.

Of 18 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters, 15 said they expected the bank to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent, despite below-target inflation. Only three saw a 50 basis-point cut. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Matt Robinson)