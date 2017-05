BELGRADE Jan 12 Serbia's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Tuesday as concern about a weakening dinar took priority over below-target inflation.

The bank's decision was in line with a Reuters poll in which six of nine dealers and analysts said they expected the bank to keep its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight month. Two had forecast a 25-basis-point cut and one a 50-bps cut. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson/Larry King)