BELGRADE Feb 11 Serbia's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four months on Thursday, setting aside concerns over a weakening dinar to tackle doggedly low inflation.

The 25 basis-point cut to 4.25 percent bucked expectations of a majority of 18 dealers polled by Reuters. Fifteen of them had said they expected the bank to keep rates on hold again while three predicted a cut of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson/Hugh Lawson)