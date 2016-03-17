BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BELGRADE, March 17 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday as reforms slow before the April 24 election, potentially increasing downward pressure on the dinar.
Of 17 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters, 12 expected the bank to keep rates on hold. Five saw a 25 basis point cut. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.