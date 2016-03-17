BELGRADE, March 17 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday as reforms slow before the April 24 election, potentially increasing downward pressure on the dinar.

Of 17 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters, 12 expected the bank to keep rates on hold. Five saw a 25 basis point cut. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)