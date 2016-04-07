BELGRADE, April 7 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, keeping policy steady two weeks before April 24 elections.

Of 18 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters last week, 14 expected the bank to keep rates on hold, while four saw a 25 basis point cut. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)