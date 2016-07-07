BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
BELGRADE, July 7 Serbia's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent, taking advantage of low inflation, a stronger budget and a relatively stable dinar.
Of 13 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last, only one expected a 25 basis point cut. It was the first such move since February. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: