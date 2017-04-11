BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BELGRADE, April 11 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent on Tuesday for the ninth consecutive month, mainly because of uncertainty abroad and rising inflation.
All 15 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last said the central bank would keep the rate on hold. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.