* Decision in line with market expectations

* Dinar lost 1.1 pct against euro in 2014

* Election looming in mid-March, reforms await (Adds quotes, details)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Feb 13 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold for a second straight month on Thursday with the dinar under pressure pending a March 16 election that investors hope will spur an economic overhaul.

The decision was in line with the results of a Reuters poll in which 10 out of 14 traders and dealers predicted the rate would stay at 9.5 percent. Four expected a cut of 25 basis points.

The bank said caution was needed amid lower liquidity on international financial markets.

"Although external imbalances have been tempered, mainly due to growth in exports, the need for external financing is still present," the central bank said in a statement.

The dinar has been losing ground on the euro on the back of market concern over the pace of reforms to the labour market, public sector and pension system, needed to revive the economy and bring the government's finances under control.

Serbia's Progressive Party (SNS), which is well ahead in opinion polls, is promising to accelerate reforms after a March parliamentary election.

"The Executive Board expects that thorough implementation of fiscal consolidation measures will contribute to the resilience of the domestic economy," the bank said.

Faced with a budget deficit set at of 4.6 percent of output and public debt of more than 60 percent, the next government will have to act fast to secure a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The consolidated budget deficit, which includes municipal finances, subsidies and guarantees and is the figure used by the IMF, could hit 7.1 percent of gross domestic product.

BANK "PROMISING STABILITY"

The IMF is due to begin negotiations with the outgoing government on Feb. 26, but a deal will be sealed only after a new cabinet is in power.

The central bank has sold a total of 450 million euros this year to support the dinar from currency reserves that in January stood at 11.13 billion euros. The dinar has lost 1.1 percent against the European single currency over the same period. It traded at between 116.07 and 115.8 per euro at midday (1100 GMT) on Thursday.

On Thursday, central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic played down the role of political uncertainty in the weakening of the dinar, blaming instead a turn in U.S. policy which has reversed a surge in investor demand for higher-yielding financial assets such as Serbia's.

"I am promising stability in case of short-term shocks and if there are long-term shocks, then we will carefully measure how to protect currency reserves," she told Serbian Radio-Television B92.

Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank, said the rate decision was expected.

"The central bank will be eager to be sending a message of stability in the run up to elections ... and keeping monetary policy relatively tight therein will be a key anchor," Ash said.

At 2.2 percent year-on-year in December, inflation remains below the central bank's target band of 4 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, but inflationary pressures are rising.

The Statistics Office is scheduled to publish its January inflation report on Feb. 21. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Matt Robinson)