By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, April 9 Low inflation, a weak economy and a rebounding dinar led Serbia's central bank to cut its benchmark for the second time in as many months on Thursday, lowering the rate by 50 basis points to 7.0 percent.

Ten of 16 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had predicted the bank would cut the rate , still the highest in the region. Six said it would remain unchanged.

March inflation data is due on April 14. Consumer price index in February stood at 0.8 percent, up from a record low 0.1 percent a month earlier but still far below the bank's 2015 target range of 2.5-5.5 percent.

The dinar, which the bank keeps in a managed float against the euro, lost around 1.2 percent in value against the euro in the first three months but has rebounded somewhat in April.

The currency made mild gains this month as the European Central Bank's quantitative easing boosted euro liquidity. It was also aided by the sales of high-yield dinar-denominated government bonds and a three-year 1.2 billion-euro ($1.30 billion) loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund which assured investors.

The IMF and the central bank have predicted a second straight year of economic decline for Serbia in 2015, but Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said last month growth of 1 percent was still possible despite cuts in public sector wages and pensions.

The bank cited low inflation and expectations it would remain low due to low aggregate demand, partially a result of structural reforms pursued by the government aimed at trimming public spending and saving 1.3 billion euros by 2017.

"Furthermore, inflation in the international neighbourhood is extremely low, even negative in many countries," it said in a statement.

UniCredit bank, in a note before the rate decision, said it expected the Serbian central bank "to cut rates by a minimum of 100bp from now until year-end, provided EM (emerging market) risk appetite is maintained."

The dinar, which weakened in the morning session to 120.22 to the euro, gained 0.27 percent immediately after the rate decision, trading at 119.9.

Median forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters put the dinar at 120.4 per euro in April and 121 in May. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic/Larry King)