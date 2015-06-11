(Adds central bank comments)

BELGRADE, June 11 Serbia's central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate for the fourth straight month on Thursday, cutting by 50 basis points to 6 percent, as a weak economy and low inflation outweighed market uncertainties abroad.

Eight of 14 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had predicted the bank would cut its repo rate by between 25 and 50 basis points. Six had thought it would hold the rate at 6.5 percent.

April inflation, steady at 1.8 percent, was well below the 2.5-5 percent target band, and the dinar currency was stable too. The economy shrank 1.8 percent in the first quarter although the International Monetary Fund expects it to flatline overall in 2015.

The bank said disinflationary pressures and the government's economic reforms enabled it to cut the rate.

"Disinflationary pressures have been additionally increased due to restrictive fiscal policy and also the effects of the quantitative easing by the European Central Bank which ... have a positive influence on the country's risk premiums and the perception of investors," it said in a statement.

It also said monetary policy easing should help credit lending and it "expects adequate reaction of banks through cuts" on dinar loans.

Late last month, Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said external pressures would keep policy cautious.

Greek banks play a significant role in Serbia's economy, so much depends on whether Athens can agree a deal with international creditors.

Serbia's own budget is subject to IMF scrutiny under a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) three-year precautionary loan deal, and markets everywhere are trying to guess the timing of the first U.S. interest rate rise in almost a decade.

The dinar, kept in a managed float by the central bank, has so far gained around 0.8 percent on the euro in 2014 with the help of the European Central Bank's euro bond-buying campaign and Serbian sales of high-yield dinar-denominated government maturities.

On Thursday, the dinar's rate to euro remained largely unchanged on the interbank market after the rate decision, trading at 120.55 per euro at 1005 GMT. The Reuters poll gave a median dinar forecast of 121 to the euro in June.

($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)