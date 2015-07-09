(Adds central bank statement, background)
BELGRADE, July 9 Serbia's central bank kept its
benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as external pressures, mainly
from Greece's debt crisis, outweighed a weak economy, low
inflation and the stable dinar, which might have warranted
another cut.
Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters
this week and last said the benchmark rate
would be left unchanged at 6 percent
after three cuts in as many months. Four said the bank would cut
the rate by 25 to 50 basis points.
Last month, the bank cut the rate by 50 basis points to six
percent, as disinflationary pressures outweighed uncertainties
from abroad.
In a statement, the central bank's executive board said that
the risks related to the Greek crisis, as well as already
relaxed monetary policies and low inflation, were behind its
decision to keep the rate unchanged.
"Although the direct effects on the Serbian economy stemming
from its economic ties with Greece are relatively low... there
are risks of an indirect impact of the Greek crisis on capital
flow and the costs of servicing debt of the emerging countries
including Serbia," it said.
Serbia's economy has so far remained largely immune to the
Greek crisis. To shield its banking sector, in which four
Greek-owned banks jointly control some 15 percent of assets, the
central bank limited transactions of the four lenders.
Serbia's inflation in May stood at 1.5 percent, well below
the 2015 target, and the economy shrank 1.8 percent in the first
quarter. The IMF, which last month approved review of its 1.2
billion-euro ($1.32 billion) loan deal with the country, said
its gross domestic product would be flat in 2015.
The dinar , kept in a managed float by
the central bank, has gained around 1.15 percent on the euro so
far this year, mainly because of the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme and sales of high-yield
dinar-denominated government maturities.
The currency's rate to euro remained flat after the bank
announced the rate decision, trading around 120.2.
