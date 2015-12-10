* Inflation low, but bank looking to Fed rate decision

* Fed rate hike may undermine appeal of emerging market currencies

* Dinar weakening in recent weeks (Updates with quotes, background)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Dec 10 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday for the second month running, with the likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike outweighing local factors including low inflation.

The Serbian bank has cut rates by 350 basis points so far this year to a record low 4.5 percent. Of 18 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters, 15 said they expected it to keep rates on hold, mainly because markets anticipate a U.S Federal Reserve rate hike which would undermine the appeal of high-yielding emerging currencies.

Only three of those polled saw a 50-basis-point cut in Serbia.

October inflation was 1.4 percent, well below the target of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent. The Statistics office is due to announce November inflation data on Friday.

In a statement the bank cited the "uncertain reaction of market participants to the expected rise of the Fed benchmark rate and its ... effect on capital flows towards emerging markets."

"The executive board also took into account possible seasonal influences on liquidity related to winter imports of fuels and the dynamics of fiscal expenditures."

The bank said the scope of future monetary easing would depend on the inflationary impact of "movements on international commodity and financial markets".

The dinar, which has lost over 1 percent against the euro since Nov. 2, mainly on seasonal demand for the European currency and anticipation of Fed tightening, was largely steady after the rate decision, trading at 122.2 to the euro at 1110 GMT.

The bank had intervened earlier in the day, selling euros to bolster the dinar, which had slid to around 122.4.

Earlier this week, Serbia's parliament started debating the 2016 draft budget which foresees a 121.8 billion dinar (1 billion euro) budget gap, down from the planned 191.3 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Matt Robinson)