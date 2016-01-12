* Serbian rates left at 4.5 pct for third straight month
* Inflation below target, but weak dinar takes priority
* Decision in line with results of Reuters poll
(Adds quote, details)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Jan 12 Serbia's central bank kept
interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Tuesday as concerns
over a weakening dinar took priority over below-target
inflation.
The decision was the first since the Federal Reserve raised
U.S. rates last month, potentially tightening the supply of
cheap dollars and making investors more cautious about riskier
assets in emerging markets such as Serbia.
The bank's decision was in line with a Reuters poll in which
six of nine dealers and analysts said they expected
the bank to keep its benchmark rate
unchanged for the third straight month. Two had forecast a
25-basis-point cut and one a 50-bps cut.
December inflation stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year, far
below the bank's target range of between 2.5 and 5.5 percent.
In a statement, the bank's executive board cited
uncertainties on international markets, with a particular focus
on the United States and China.
"Uncertainties relate to the pace and extent of rate rises
(in the U.S.) during 2016, which will to a great extent
determine the movement of capital to emerging markets," it said.
It said future monetary policy would be driven by the impact
on inflation of developments on international financial markets.
The next policy meeting is scheduled for Feb 11.
While inflation remains below the bank's target, the dinar
has lost 0.6 percent in value against the euro since Dec. 1. The
central bank has sold 290 million euros since then to keep the
currency stable.
The central bank cut rates to a record low of 4.5 percent
from 8 percent over the course of 2015. The rate cuts came in
response to fiscal consolidation measures the government agreed
under a 1.2 billion-euro loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund, low inflation and quantitative easing in the
United States and Europe.
In its most recent quarterly report on inflation, in
November, the bank said future monetary policy would be driven
by external factors, including U.S. monetary policy and European
central bank stimulus.
The bank also said it expected inflation to reach 4 percent
in mid 2016.
Serbia's economy is forecast to grow 1.8 percent this year
following projected 0.8 percent growth in 2015.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson/Larry
King)