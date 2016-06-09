(Adds details, background)
BELGRADE, June 9 Serbia's central bank kept its
main interest rate at 4.25 percent on Thursday, opting to hold
policy steady as a new government is formed and with global
markets anticipating a U.S. rate rise in coming months.
Of 15 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters
this week and last, eight had expected the bank would keep its
policy rate unchanged, while seven had
seen scope for a 25 basis points cut, given relatively low
inflation.
Since a 25 basis point cut in February to 4.25 percent, the
central bank has left the benchmark unchanged, citing trends in
U.S. interest rates and quantitative easing by the European
Central Bank.
In a statement on Thursday, the bank said it decided to keep
the rate unchanged because of persistent uncertainties in
international commodity and financial markets.
The Fed raised rates last December for the first time in
nearly a decade. On Monday Fed Chair Janet Yellen said further
hikes are coming but did not specify when.
"The executive board has concluded that under the
circumstances, the existing level of monetary policy
restrictiveness secures that, at the beginning of next year, the
inflation would ... stabilise within the target," the bank said.
Serbian inflation was just 0.4 percent in April, well below
the target range of 4 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage
points.
The dinar has been relatively stable against the euro,
mainly due to central bank euro sales on the local interbank
currency market -- around 790 million euros ($900 million) so
far this year. It also purchased 20 million euros this year.
The central bank maintains the dinar's rate against the euro
in a managed float and intervenes to prevent excessive
oscillations.
The next rate setting meeting is scheduled for July 7.
Prime Minister-designate Aleksandar Vucic, whose Serbian
Progressive Party won 131 seats in the 250-strong parliament in
an April election, has said he will announce his new Cabinet
around June 16.
Serbia's 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund requires it to cut debt and slim the
public sector, steps also needed to support Serbia's bid to join
the European Union.
Next week an IMF mission will start a review of Serbia's
finances, but its head James Roaf said Serbia has no scope for a
rise of public sector wages and pensions this year and can do so
next year only if it finds additional fiscal savings.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
Dominic Evans)