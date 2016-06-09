(Adds details, background)

BELGRADE, June 9 Serbia's central bank kept its main interest rate at 4.25 percent on Thursday, opting to hold policy steady as a new government is formed and with global markets anticipating a U.S. rate rise in coming months.

Of 15 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last, eight had expected the bank would keep its policy rate unchanged, while seven had seen scope for a 25 basis points cut, given relatively low inflation.

Since a 25 basis point cut in February to 4.25 percent, the central bank has left the benchmark unchanged, citing trends in U.S. interest rates and quantitative easing by the European Central Bank.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said it decided to keep the rate unchanged because of persistent uncertainties in international commodity and financial markets.

The Fed raised rates last December for the first time in nearly a decade. On Monday Fed Chair Janet Yellen said further hikes are coming but did not specify when.

"The executive board has concluded that under the circumstances, the existing level of monetary policy restrictiveness secures that, at the beginning of next year, the inflation would ... stabilise within the target," the bank said.

Serbian inflation was just 0.4 percent in April, well below the target range of 4 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The dinar has been relatively stable against the euro, mainly due to central bank euro sales on the local interbank currency market -- around 790 million euros ($900 million) so far this year. It also purchased 20 million euros this year.

The central bank maintains the dinar's rate against the euro in a managed float and intervenes to prevent excessive oscillations.

The next rate setting meeting is scheduled for July 7.

Prime Minister-designate Aleksandar Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party won 131 seats in the 250-strong parliament in an April election, has said he will announce his new Cabinet around June 16.

Serbia's 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund requires it to cut debt and slim the public sector, steps also needed to support Serbia's bid to join the European Union.

Next week an IMF mission will start a review of Serbia's finances, but its head James Roaf said Serbia has no scope for a rise of public sector wages and pensions this year and can do so next year only if it finds additional fiscal savings. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Dominic Evans)