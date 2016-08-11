(Adds quotes, details)

BELGRADE Aug 11 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.0 percent on Thursday, citing uncertainty in international markets and the impact that could have on the Balkan country.

Thirteen out of 14 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had expected the bank to keep its policy rate unchanged.

"The Executive Board took into account the ongoing uncertainty on international markets and the impact it could have on inflation and movement of capital to emerging countries," the central bank said in a statement.

"However, the resistance of our economy to external disturbances is much better than before as a result of consistent implementation of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms."

At its meeting in July the central bank surprised the markets with a rate cut, its first since February, in a bid to kick-start below-target inflation.

Inflation stood at 0.3 percent in June, far below its target of 2.5-5.5 percent, but accelerated slightly in the second quarter of 2016 due to seasonal price changes, the central bank said on Tuesday, without giving a number.

The central bank has repeatedly said it will maintain a cautious monetary policy because of unusually low inflation, which is expected to return to the target range in 2017.

The statistics office is scheduled to publish July inflation data on Friday.

The dinar, which this year remained relatively stable against the euro, fell to historic lows immediately after Britain voted to leave the European Union, but recovered to its previous values within days. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ingrid Melander)