(Adds bank's reasoning, context, dinar little changed)

BELGRADE, Sept 8 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent on Thursday, taking a cautious approach in the face of persistent uncertainties in international markets and with inflation rising but relatively benign.

The bank last lowered the rate in July, by 25 basis points. Leaving borrowing costs on hold last month, it cited uncertainties abroad.

The bank said its decision had been motivated by the impact of past cuts and future inflation expectations. It had also been guided by continuing uncertainties in international commodity and financial markets, which would affect future inflation and capital flows towards emerging markets.

"A gradual rise in (domestic) aggregate demand and inflation abroad, as well as the low base for oil prices will drive inflation back into the target range in the first half of next year," the monetary authority said in its statement.

In the shorter term, low costs for food production inputs would slow inflation in the short term, it added.

Ten of 12 traders and analysts polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep the rate at 4.0 percent, while two predicted a cut of 25 basis points.

Serbian inflation rose to 1.2 percent in July, up from 0.3 percent a month earlier, but it remains far short of the 2.5-5.5 percent corridor targeted by the bank although it is expected to approach the lower end of that range by year-end.

The statistics office is scheduled to publish August inflation data on Sept 12. The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for October 13.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund commended Serbia's economic performance, but said the EU candidate country should keep a lid on spending despite better-than-expected deficit and growth figures, given the risky macroeconomic environment and high public debt at 72.5 percent of GDP.

After a drop to historic lows immediately after Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union, which sunsettled some financial markets, the dinar rallied in August and early September.

That was due mainly to an inflow of euro remittances from over a million Serbs working in the EU, as well as strong demand and low market liquidity.

After the rate decision, the currency was trading between 123.20 and 123.40 dinars to the euro at 1015 GMT, almost unchanged from its previous close. (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic and Thomas Escritt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)