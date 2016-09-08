BELGRADE, Sept 8 Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent on Thursday, as expected, following a small rise in inflation, taking a cautious approach in the face of persistent uncertainties in international markets.

Ten of 12 traders and analysts polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep the rate at 4.0 percent, while two predicted a cut of 25 basis points. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt)