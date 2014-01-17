* Fitch downgrades Serbia from BB- to B+
* Cites high deficit, delayed reforms
* Blow may fuel calls for early election
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 17 Serbia's Finance Ministry said
on Friday it would insist on the implementation and broadening
of economic reforms, responding to a ratings downgrade by Fitch
that will feed into calls by some in the government for a snap
parliamentary election.
The agency said it had cut Serbia's long-term local and
foreign currency ratings from BB- to B+ with stable outlook,
citing a rise in the country's consolidated budget deficit to
7.1 percent of output and delays to much-needed reforms.
The downgrade, nudging Serbian debt deeper into the
speculative category, comes with the largest party in the ruling
coalition, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), within days of a
decision on whether to force an early election in March.
With the SNS riding high in opinion polls, some party
officials say they need a new, stronger mandate to pursue
painful economic reforms and a high-profile graft campaign. The
last election was in May 2012.
Responding to the Fitch report, the Finance Ministry said in
a statement: "The ministry will insist on the diligent
implementation and broadening of reforms to lower the fiscal
deficit and public debt and to secure growth."
The ministry is led by 29-year-old Lazar Krstic, an SNS
appointee who has advocated an overhaul of Serbia's bloated
public sector and pension system.
But legislation proposed by the Economy and Finance
Ministries has been held up, with resistance from unions and,
some SNS officials argue, from the co-ruling Socialists of Prime
Minister Ivica Dacic and his Pensioner Party allies.
The government's 2014 budget ducked the harshest measures,
fuelling speculation that the SNS has an eye on an early
election and then a budget revision to help secure a new
precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
Announcing the downgrade, Fitch wrote: "Policy credibility
continues to be affected by delays in fiscal consolidation and a
weak track record of structural reforms."
The government, it said, "has yet to demonstrate the
political resolve necessary to implement unpopular structural
reforms".
It noted that an election in March would offer the
government "new legitimacy" to implement unpopular structural
reforms that may drive up unemployment currently at 20.1
percent, according to the state Statistics Office.
Serbia is targeting 1 percent economic growth in 2014,
following an expected 2 percent in 2013.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard
Bank, said the downgrade may explain a surprise decision by the
Serbian central bank on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest
on hold at 9.5 percent, halting a run of cuts.
"The silver lining on this now is that this should focus
politicians' minds over the need for deep and meaningful reform,
and I still think the SNS will go to the polls in March, which
will see a ramping up of reform momentum in the second half of
the year," Ash said.
The Serbian daily Politika, citing multiple government
sources, reported on Thursday that a parliamentary election
would be called at end-January for March 16. SNS officials say
they will decide on Jan. 25 whether to go to the polls.
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Alison Williams)