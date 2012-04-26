Roma people sit on the sidewalk as they wait to be evacuated from a slum in Belgrade April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

BELGRADE Hundreds of Roma were evicted from a slum in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Thursday, over the objections of human rights groups, in the latest resettlement to make way for improvements to the city's creaking infrastructure.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International accused the Belgrade authorities of carrying out the evictions without consultation, potentially leading to families being split up and taken to locations far from where they earn a living.

Around 1,000 Roma were being removed by bus from the Belvil settlement in Novi Beograd (New Belgrade) to make way for a bus station and access road to a new bridge. Many will be housed in segregated settlements of metal housing containers.

Amnesty says it has documented at least seven forced evictions of Roma since April 2009, many of them part of a project to upgrade the city's infrastructure with loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank.

"The authorities of the city of Belgrade failed to conduct genuine and adequate consultations with the communities," said Amnesty's Elena Wasylew, who was at the site on Thursday.

"It is likely that the Roma will live in metal containers for several years to come," Amnesty said in a statement.

It accused the city authorities of "blatantly flouting international standards" and said many families had been handed slips of paper on Wednesday telling them to which settlement they would be moved.

An estimated 250,000-500,000 Roma live in Serbia, most of them on the margins of society, jobless and subject to widespread discrimination.

The authorities have defended the evictions, saying they are making efforts to ensure the Roma communities are given proper documentation and their children enrolled in school.

"These children will see that they don't have to live like this, that this is not something they are condemned to but they can live like the rest of the normal world," Belgrade assistant mayor Zivorad Andjelkovic said.

The slums include some Roma who fled Serbia's former southern province of Kosovo during its 1998-99 war and others sent back to Serbia from western Europe.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Michael Roddy)