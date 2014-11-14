* Russian troops take part in mock anti-terrorist assault
* Serbia balanced between ties with Russia, EU ambitions
* Serbia in tight spot given West-Russia tensions over
Ukraine
By Aleksandar Vasovic
NIKINCI, Serbia, Nov 14 Russian soldiers
parachuted into open fields in western Serbia on Friday as part
of an unprecedented joint military drill that has stirred
controversy in the European Union candidate-country given the
West-Russia standoff over Ukraine.
The one-day anti-terrorist exercise, around 50 km (30
miles)from Serbia's border with NATO-member Croatia, illustrated
the balancing-act Belgrade faces; safeguarding relations with
its big-power ally while pursuing closer integration with Europe
at a time of deep West-Russia tension.
Troops of the U.S. Ohio National Guard are expected to take
part in exercises in southern Serbia later this month.
Friday's exercise, a mock assault on a terrorist base
planned since early 2014, involved around 200 Russian troops
with armoured vehicles, deployed by Ilyushin IL-76 transport
aircraft.
It was Serbia's first such joint drill with Russia since the
end of its state union with Montenegro in 2006.
Explosions reverberated and thick smoke billowed across the
fields as Russian APCs opened fire with 30 mm cannon and guided
missiles - possibly an uncomfortable sight for the Ukrainian
military attaché who was present.
"No secrets about this drill," Serbian Defence Minister
Bratislav Gasic said, responding to suggestions that the
government had tried to keep the exercise low-profile to avoid
upsetting Western allies.
"People in Serbia are concerned about how we'll preserve
neutrality, but no one abroad is asking us that," he said.
Serbia is not a member of NATO but does cooperate with the
Western alliance. It says it has no plans to join NATO,
reflecting deep resentment among Serbs since the alliance waged
an 11-week air war to drive Serbian forces from the then
southern province of Kosovo in 1999.
Serbia relies on Russia's veto in the United Nations
Security Council to block Kosovo's bid to join the world body
having declared independence in 2008 with Western support.
Belgrade is, however, embarking on talks to join the EU, and
faces increasing pressure to align its foreign policy with that
of the 28-nation bloc, which has imposed sanctions on Russia
over what Western powers say is a military intervention in
support of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Russia denies sending in troops.
Friday's drill followed a visit to Belgrade by Russian
President Vladimir Putin last month, when he attended a military
parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation
from the Nazis by Soviet forces and Partisan guerrillas.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ralph Boulton)