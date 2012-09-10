* Future projects to be outlined in 9 months

* Construction of 150 MW Morava hydro plants seen in 2014

* Drina and Danube river hydro projects seen as priority (Adds comments, background)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Sept 10 Serbia's power company and RWE , Germany's second largest utility, signed on Monday a memorandum on joint energy projects while the Serbian government said these involved investment of 2.2 billion euros ($2.82 billion).

"The declaration of intent covers further development and enhancement of existing energy generation plants...as well as planning, construction and operation of new power plants," RWE said in a statement after signing the deal.

In 2009 Serbia and RWE agreed to add about 3,000 MW of hydro power capacity from new power plants.

An RWE spokesman earlier said the memorandum of understanding with Serbia's state-run Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) does not include concrete numbers for investment. But Serbia's government spokesman told Reuters that under the proposed deal Serbia and RWE would jointly invest 2.2 billion euros.

The overhaul, extension and operation of run-of-river hydro plants on the Drina and Danube rivers with a combined capacity of 920 megawatts (MW), as well as expansion of the 1,240 MW Nikola Tesla (TENT) coal-fired plant complex, have been identified as the first joint projects, RWE said.

The memorandum envisages a nine-month review phase to make a full technical and economic assessment of the existing power plants in Serbia, which should be followed by an agreement that will outline the details of future projects, it added.

RWE Innogy, a subsidiary of RWE, which in 2011 formed a joint venture with EPS to develop five 150 MW hydro power plants on the Morava river, said their construction could start in 2014.

"We plan to extend the use of hydropower there even further. Unlike the situation in Germany, there is a plenty of potential for expansion in the rivers of Serbia," its CEO, Hans Bunting, said.

Germany's plan to phase out nuclear power has caused billions of euros in writedowns and triggered asset sales and job cuts at major utilities, including RWE.

RWE aims to move away from nuclear power and increase efforts in renewable energy, in which it plans to invest 5 billion euros over four years.

The combined installed capacity of Serbia's power plants is 8,359 MW, of which two thirds are ageing communist-era coal-fired plants. Its hydro potential remains largely untapped.

Serbia urgently needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure, which was damaged and mismanaged during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, to meet growing demand and cut future reliance on imports. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Additional Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Germany; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)