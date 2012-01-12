SARAJEVO Jan 12 Serbia is preparing to hire an adviser to help with a tender to select a strategic partner for shale oil exploration in the southeast of the Balkan nation, the government said on Thursday.

The adviser will help Serbia choose a partner for a project in the Aleksinac basin aimed at exploring, drilling and processing oil and oil-related products, the government said.

According to preliminary estimates, the development of oil shale deposits in the area could lead to production of 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of oil per year, the government said in a statement.

It also said the production could ease its reliance on imports of crude and oil products, which range between 1.8 million and 2.7 million tonnes a year.

The government said it was developing a geological study, which should be completed by the end of January, to verify the mineral reserves in the area. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)