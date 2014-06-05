(Corrects minister's first name in 2nd graph)
BELGRADE, June 5 Serbia said on Thursday it had
no plans to delay the start of construction of its leg of
Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline, scheduled for
July, after the European Union this week asked Bulgaria to
suspend work on the project.
"There are no plans to delay construction", Energy Minister
Aleksandar Antic told Reuters.
"The position of Serbia is not decisive. We will follow
developments and decide accordingly. I believe the European
Commission and member states will find a solution because this
is a European project in the best interests of energy security."
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Mark Potter)