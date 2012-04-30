* Deadline for bids set for May 4, ahead of election

* Interest from Luxembourg, Russia, Ukraine

BELGRADE, April 30 Companies from Luxembourg, Russia and Ukraine have expressed interest in bidding for Serbia's sole steel mill, the government said on Monday, four months after U.S. Steel cut its losses and sold the plant back to the state.

The government has set a deadline of May 4 for binding bids, two days before the pro-Western Democratic Party and its leader Boris Tadic seek re-election in presidential and parliamentary polls.

In a short statement, the government named the interested companies as Luxembourg-based United Pilsen SA, Ukraine's Donetsksteel Group and the Russian Ural Mining and Metalurgical Co.

The government last December bought back the loss-making steel plant in the central city of Smederevo from U.S. Steel for a nominal $1 to avert the potential loss of 5,500 jobs.

It called a tender for the sale this month from bidders involved in mining, the production of raw iron, coke, steel or feroalloys, with 2011 profits of at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) or assets worth least 1.5 billion euros.

Finding a buyer could boost the chances of the ruling Democrats, who face a strong challenge from the opposition populist Serbian Progressive Party.

The sale of the Smederevo steel mill would also ease pressure on the state budget after the International Monetary Fund this year froze a 1 billion standby deal with the European Union candidate country, citing inflated spending plans.

U.S. Steel bought the then-bankrupt Sartid steel mill in 2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years.