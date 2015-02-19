* Sale to U.S. Esmark collapsed on Tuesday
* Sole steel mill a huge drain on state coffers
* Government seeking new management team
BELGRADE, Feb 19 Serbia said on Thursday it had
not given up on selling its sole steel plant, after the collapse
of a deal with U.S. group Esmark hurt efforts to rein in state
spending under a new loan agreement with the International
Monetary Fund.
The Tanjug state news agency quoted Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic as saying his government hoped to revive the
privatisation of Zelezara Smederevo in a year or two.
On Tuesday, Vucic said his government had been unable to
reach agreement with Esmark on the sale of the plant, which has
been swallowing $120 million per year in taxpayers' money since
2012, when Serbia bought it back from U.S. Steel for $1 to
avert its closure and save jobs.
The IMF must decide on Feb. 23 whether to endorse a 1
billion euro precautionary loan deal with the Balkan country.
Vucic said on Thursday his government planned to hire a
professional management team to help increase production and
return the plant to profitability, and eventually sell it.
The mill employs around 5,000 people and produces 340,000
tonnes of steel a year, way below its capacity of 2.1 million
tonnes.
The new plan would need to be agreed with the IMF as the
government had committed to cut subsidies significantly under
the new loan deal. The EU candidate country also needs European
Commission approval for the plan, given that a pre-accession
agreement commits Serbia to end financing for its steel sector
as of Feb 1.
