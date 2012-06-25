* Management to idle remaining furnace, halt roll mill
* Steel mill could remain idle until September
* Serbia twice extends deadline for steel mill sale
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, June 25 Serbia plans to halt
production at the loss-making Smederevo steel mill next month
and send most of its 5,500 workforce home with reduced salaries
until after company's sale expected in September, a government
official said on Monday.
The government last December bought back the loss-making
plant from U.S. Steel for a nominal $1 to avert closure.
"One furnace was idled by the U.S. Steel before it left, we
will likely have to idle the second one in July and the
management will also likely halt the roll mill to cut losses," a
government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.
The Belgrade-based Vecernje Novosti daily also quoted
Predrag Umicevic, the plant's chairman of the board as saying
that the move is aimed at cutting losses amidst weak demand and
that about 5,000 workers will be sent home with wages cut to 60
percent.
Belgrade offered the plant for sale in April and said that
Luxembourg-based United Pilsen SA, Ukraine's Donetsksteel Group
and the Russian Ural Mining and Metalurgical Co were
considering a bid.
The Serbian government has extended the deadline for bids
twice, last time on June 11, saying it was prompted to do so by
the participants in the tender. It set a new deadline for
September 10.
The government official said that the Smederevo steel mill
may not be restarted until the potential sale to a strategic
partner in September.
PRESSURE TO SELL
U.S. Steel bought the then-bankrupt Smederevo's Sartid steel
mill in 2003 for $33 million, decided to leave the Balkan
country as the plant has been running well below annual capacity
of 2.4 million tonnes for five years.
The sale of the Smederevo steel mill would ease pressure on
Serbia's budget after the International Monetary Fund froze a 1
billion euro ($1.25 billion) standby deal with the European
Union candidate country in February over its inflated spending
and public debt.
But the failure to sell the mill would put an additional
burden on the new Serbian government that should be formed
following inconclusive parliamentary vote in May.
Former President Boris Tadic's pro-Western Democrats and the
Socialists, led by outgoing interior minister Ivica Dacic,
failed again last week to agree on a renewed coalition that will
have to fight economic downturn and unemployment of more than 24
percent.