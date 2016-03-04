BELGRADE, March 4 Serbia has invited bids for its loss-making Zelezara Smederevo steel mill, marking the latest stage in attempts to find a solution to the plant which has been swallowing $120 million a year in subsidies since it was nationalised in 2012.

In an advertisement in Belgrade's Politika daily, the economy ministry set the starting price for the plant at 45.69 million euros ($50 million) and March 30 as the deadline for binding bids. Offers will be made public on April 1.

The sale is a part of Serbia's efforts to offload unprofitable state firms as part of its 1.2 billion euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Assets to be sold or made bankrupt include the RTB Bor copper mine, the Galenika drug company and the Resavica coal mine.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic had said last November China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group was considering a strategic partnership with the plant, Serbia's only steel mill, and an investment of at least 300 million euros.

The advert did not say if the Chinese company was still potentially involved and no-one at the ministry could immediately be reached for comment.

Serbia bought the plant from U.S. Steel in 2012 for $1 to avert its closure and save more than 5,000 jobs. A sale to U.S. steel firm Esmark collapsed last year and Serbia appointed Netherlands-registered HPK Engineering to run it and make it profitable until its privatisation.

Last October the plant restarted its second furnace, shut down since 2011, to boost output and improve prospects for a sale.

