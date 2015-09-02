BELGRADE, Sept 2 Serbian police have launched an investigation into some operations at Zelezara Smederevo, the country's loss-making steel mill, B92 TV said on Wednesday.

Police were invited by the firm to check whether former managers were involved with outsourced transport companies that charged the plant inflated prices, the TV channel said.

In March, Serbia selected Netherlands-registered HPK Engineering to run the plant - which has swallowed about $120 million a year in subsidies since 2012 - to revive production, make the mill profitable and save 5,000 jobs.

Bojan Bojkovic, member of Zelezara's Supervisory Board, who held the position of executive director before HPK put in a new management team, said the police made a "routine visit" to check documentation in one of 40 divisions at the company.

"We are supporting such actions as they can contribute to company's operations," Bojkovic told Reuters, without elaborating further.

Officials from Serbia's Interior Ministry were not immediately reachable for comment.

The fate of Zelezara Smederevo is a key test of the government's commitment to downsizing the public sector and offloading hundreds of loss-making state firms, part of its 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by David Clarke)