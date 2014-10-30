* Steel mill a huge drain on state coffers
* Esmark Europe interested in plant
* Serbia trying to offload state firms
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Oct 30 Serbia will launch a fresh bid
to sell its loss-making state-owned steel mill on Friday, the
government said, with the state offering to take on its huge
debts to sweeten the deal.
Serbia bought back the Zelezara Smederevo steel plant from
U.S. Steel in 2012 for $1 in order to prevent its closure and
the loss of 5,000 jobs, but the 100 million euros ($126 million)
it swallows in state subsidies per year is hindering government
plans to stabilise Serbia's finances.
The Privatisation Agency would issue a call for expressions
of interest on Friday, the government said in a statement.
"Investors will have a 30 day deadline to send letters of
interest in the privatisation of the Zelezara Smederevo," the
statement said. It did not elaborate.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said
that the full tender would be launched after the deadline for
expressions of interest expired.
"All procedures for the sale should be completed by
February," Vucic told reporters, adding that the state would
take on Zelezara's debts of about 370 million euros.
Offloading the mill and other state assets such as telecoms
provider Telekom Srbija will be crucial to government hopes of
reining in a consolidated budget deficit now at over 8 percent
of national output and capping public debt of almost 75 percent.
On Tuesday, Esmark Europe confirmed interest in Zelezara.
Esmark Europe is part of Esmark Inc., one of the largest
processors and distributors of flat-rolled steel product in the
United States.
A previous bid to sell the mill in February 2013 received no
offers and the government did not set a starting price for bids
but considered selling the plant to Uralvagonzavod, though the
Russian firm failed to make a binding offer.
The Serbian government has not so far set starting price for
its latest attempt to sell the mill.
Subsidies for state companies are likely to be at the heart
of negotiations that start next week with the International
Monetary Fund on a new precautionary loan deal. Serbia has
already introduced pension and public sector pay cuts in a 2014
budget revision.
Vucic said the government was looking for an adviser for the
sale of Telekom Srbija, which he said should be completed in
2015.
Government subsidies for loss-making public companies amount
to the equivalent of three percent of gross domestic product.
One of two furnaces at Zelezara is currently in operation.
Vucic said the eventual buyer would be expected to restart the
second furnace, increase annual production from 380,000 tonnes
to two million tonnes and boost revenues to around 1.5 billion
euros, up from the current 320 million euros.
