By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Oct 30 Serbia will launch a fresh bid to sell its loss-making state-owned steel mill on Friday, the government said, with the state offering to take on its huge debts to sweeten the deal.

Serbia bought back the Zelezara Smederevo steel plant from U.S. Steel in 2012 for $1 in order to prevent its closure and the loss of 5,000 jobs, but the 100 million euros ($126 million) it swallows in state subsidies per year is hindering government plans to stabilise Serbia's finances.

The Privatisation Agency would issue a call for expressions of interest on Friday, the government said in a statement.

"Investors will have a 30 day deadline to send letters of interest in the privatisation of the Zelezara Smederevo," the statement said. It did not elaborate.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that the full tender would be launched after the deadline for expressions of interest expired.

"All procedures for the sale should be completed by February," Vucic told reporters, adding that the state would take on Zelezara's debts of about 370 million euros.

Offloading the mill and other state assets such as telecoms provider Telekom Srbija will be crucial to government hopes of reining in a consolidated budget deficit now at over 8 percent of national output and capping public debt of almost 75 percent.

On Tuesday, Esmark Europe confirmed interest in Zelezara. Esmark Europe is part of Esmark Inc., one of the largest processors and distributors of flat-rolled steel product in the United States.

A previous bid to sell the mill in February 2013 received no offers and the government did not set a starting price for bids but considered selling the plant to Uralvagonzavod, though the Russian firm failed to make a binding offer.

The Serbian government has not so far set starting price for its latest attempt to sell the mill.

Subsidies for state companies are likely to be at the heart of negotiations that start next week with the International Monetary Fund on a new precautionary loan deal. Serbia has already introduced pension and public sector pay cuts in a 2014 budget revision.

Vucic said the government was looking for an adviser for the sale of Telekom Srbija, which he said should be completed in 2015.

Government subsidies for loss-making public companies amount to the equivalent of three percent of gross domestic product.

One of two furnaces at Zelezara is currently in operation. Vucic said the eventual buyer would be expected to restart the second furnace, increase annual production from 380,000 tonnes to two million tonnes and boost revenues to around 1.5 billion euros, up from the current 320 million euros.

