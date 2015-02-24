BELGRADE Feb 24 Serbia's central bank ruled on
Tuesday that commercial banks must offer more favourable terms
to holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs, including
possible conversion, lower interest rates or lower monthly
repayment rates.
Some 22,000 holders of Swiss franc-indexed loans in Serbia
have seen their monthly repayments soar since the Swiss National
Bank in January suddenly scrapped its cap on the currency, in a
blow to hundreds of thousands of borrowers across mainly central
and eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)