* Pop, folk celebrities asked to explain their wealth
* Tax evasion widespread in ex-Yugoslav republic
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 16 Tax inspectors in Serbia have
turned their attention to a parade of local pop and folk music
stars summoned to explain their earnings and extravagant
lifestyles in the wake of a government pledge to rein in a vast
grey economy.
For the past week, a succession of singers have been
pictured in tabloids turning up at the offices of Serbia's tax
authority, feeding speculation about tax evasion in the Serbia's
gaudy folk and pop scene.
Attention has focused on 26-year-old Sandra Prodanovic,
known as Sandra Afrika, who has been pictured in the media
posing in front of a white BMW and lounging on a yacht.
On Thursday, the Serbian daily Blic quoted unnamed sources
as saying Prodanovic, who had a hit in 2012 with "Someone will
make me a son tonight", had told tax inspectors she performs for
free and that her expensive cars were presents from her
boyfriend and grandmother.
She declined to speak to Reuters when reached by phone.
Tax evasion is widespread in Serbia, where the grey economy
is estimated to account for 30 percent of national output.
Trying to rein in its deficit and debt and keen to satisfy
rule-of-law conditions for the European Union membership it
seeks, Belgrade launched its latest tax collection campaign last
year.
While the average Serbian earns around 380 euros ($439) per
month, pop stars in the former Yugoslav republic can make
thousands of euros per night singing at parties and events.
In addition, they often travel to perform for the large
ex-Yugoslavia diaspora in Western Europe, Canada and the United
States. They are frequently paid in cash.
Serbia's pop-folk scene, often termed "turbo-folk",
flourished in the 1990s as part of the brash and brutal gangster
culture that accompanied the wars of Yugoslavia's demise. Its
biggest stars rubbed shoulders with the political elite under
then-President Slobodan Milosevic and enjoyed their protection.
Marko Marinkovic, the head of Serbia's Tax Administration,
told the Kurir tabloid last week that his office was "rigorously
checking stage artists in Serbia".
A music manager, who asked not to be named, told Reuters:
"The problem is that most of them mainly make money outside
Serbia, in clubs in Germany and France for example, and for cash
only. This cash culture has survived for centuries."
Neda Ukraden, a pop singer whose career stretches back to
1960s socialist Yugoslavia, was also among those summoned to the
tax office. She told Reuters: "Back then, (paying taxes) was
testimony to someone's quality and in the 45 years of my career
I have paid taxes for every dinar at home and abroad and I'm
paying for everything I earn now."
($1 = 0.8660 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)