BELGRADE Jan 17 Serbia's state-run Telekom Srbija is borrowing 470 million euros ($596 million) to buy back a 20 percent stake in itself from Greece's OTE .

Telekom Srbija and Deutsche Telekom unit OTE agreed the 380 million euros purchase last month to make it easier for Belgrade to find a new investor for the company.

Telekom Srbija said 320 million euros of the three-year syndicated loan - involving 19 domestic and international banks - would be used to buy the stake and 150 million would refinance existing borrowings.

The purchase of the stake will be finalised by the end of the first quarter of 2012, the company said.

Belgrade last year rejected a 1.1 billion euro offer from Telekom Austria for a 51 percent stake in Telekom Srbija, saying the bid needed to be at least 300 million euros higher.

OTE acquired its Telekom Srbija holding in 1997 but has been able to do little with it because Serbia balked for years at giving up management control or reducing its 80 percent stake.

By the time Serbia offered to sell a majority stake in late 2010, OTE was in the throes of economic crisis at home.

Deutsche Telekom, which owns 40 percent of OTE and has so far lost almost 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) on its investment, is pushing the company to cut costs and raise cash to service its debt and invest in new services. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by)