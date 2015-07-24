UPDATE 4-Macron favourite as France votes for new president, early turnout low
BELGRADE, July 24 Serbia's biggest telephony and internet provider, Telekom Srbija, reported on Friday a 5.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings, as the government looks to find a buyer for its stake.
The company said in a statement it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 16 billion dinars ($146 million) on revenues of 47.4 billion dinars.
Telekom Srbija said the result was affected by one-off redundancy payments for some 500 employees who left the company in the second quarter, without giving a precise sum.
It also reported one-off payments due to fire damages, giving no further details.
Serbia has set an Aug. 2 deadline for non-binding offers for a 58 percent stake in the company, part of a government drive to offload state assets.
The government is Telekom Srbija's single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company itself. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees with 14.95 percent and 6.94 respectively.
Telekom Srbija is a majority stakeholder in Bosnia's second-largest telecom operator Telekom Srpske and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel.
($1 = 109.6800 Serbian dinars) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Mark Potter)
