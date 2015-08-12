BELGRADE Aug 12 Serbia expects to reap more than the 1.1 billion euros previously offered for a majority stake in its biggest telecom company, or the government will not sell, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

A previous government in 2011 rejected 1.1 billion bid by Telekom Austria for a 51 percent stake in Telekom Srbija. Vucic's government has put 58 percent up for sale and is expected to name the bidders next week.

"We expect a significantly higher offer," Vucic told a news conference. "If we don't get that we will not sell."

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)