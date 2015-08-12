BRIEF-Svetlana recommends dividend for 2016 of RUB 1.0/shr
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2016 OF RUB 1.0 PER SHARE BOTH ON ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text - http://bit.ly/2qqMI5r
BELGRADE Aug 12 Serbia expects to reap more than the 1.1 billion euros previously offered for a majority stake in its biggest telecom company, or the government will not sell, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.
A previous government in 2011 rejected 1.1 billion bid by Telekom Austria for a 51 percent stake in Telekom Srbija. Vucic's government has put 58 percent up for sale and is expected to name the bidders next week.
"We expect a significantly higher offer," Vucic told a news conference. "If we don't get that we will not sell."
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.