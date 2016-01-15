* Man waves what appears to be handgun in front of camera
* Journalist association blames climate of intolerance
BELGRADE Jan 15 A live television weather
report from northern Serbia was interrupted on Friday by a man
who waved what appeared to be a handgun in front of the camera.
Police said they were trying to identify the man and whether
the gun was real.
The incident happened during a weather report on
Radio-Television Vojvodina, the public broadcaster of Serbia's
northern Vojvodina province, early on Friday morning.
The province's Independent Association of Journalists
suggested the incident resulted from a climate of xenophobia,
nationalism and intolerance of criticism in Serbia, and accused
authorities of sending daily "messages of hate".
The province of Vojvodina is controlled by the Democratic
Party, which is in opposition at the national level to the
ruling Progressive Party. The government has made clear it views
coverage by Radio-Television Vojvodina as biased against it.
Journalists in Serbia have frequently been the targets of
intimidation or worse since the rule of the late strong man
Slobodan Milosevic, when socialist Yugoslavia collapsed in war.
In Friday's incident, a hand holding what appeared to be a
small revolver appeared briefly in front of the camera as a
woman presented a weather report from an outdoor market in the
main Vojvodina city of Novi Sad. Neither the presenter nor the
studio anchor remarked on the incident at the time, but the
broadcaster later reported it to police.
"The case is being investigated, including the identity of
the perpetrator and whether the handgun was fake or real,"
Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.
"This is intolerable and we will try to determine the
identity of that person as soon as possible," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Larry King)