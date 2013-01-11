* Serbia says UAE interested in arms, real estate, farming
* Expects to sign weapons deal next week
* Struggling Serbia looking east for investors
BELGRADE, Jan 11 Serbia expects the United Arab
Emirates to sign investment deals worth hundreds of millions of
euros, making the UAE one of its most important economic
partners, government ministers said on Friday.
Struggling with a double-dip recession, the Balkan nation is
looking east for investors to make up for waning interest from
crisis-hit Europe and the Middle Eastern cash will add to
finance already coming from Russia and China.
The UAE will sign a deal next week concerning Serbia's
weapons industry worth some 100 million euros ($132 million),
Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic
told the Beta news agency.
Speaking after a three-day visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Vucic said two other
defence contracts would follow by the end of the month. He gave
no further details.
"Serbia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed deals and
investments that are so far the best we have ever achieved in
bilateral relations with another country," Beta quoted Vucic as
saying.
He said the UAE was also interested in the construction of
an "exclusive building" on the location of the former army
headquarters in downtown Belgrade, a mess of mangled concrete
and metal since it was bombed by NATO in 1999 during the Kosovo
war.
Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic told the Serbian daily Blic
that he would sign a deal on Sunday with Abu Dhabi's Al Dahra
agricultural company on a joint investment in eight Serbian farm
cooperatives worth some 100 million euros.
He also said the UAE might invest in Serbia's JAT Tehnika
aircraft maintenance company.
Serbia has asked China for an 850 million euro loan to build
two new highways and Russia said on Friday it was considering a
request for a $1 billion loan to help stabilise the Serbian
budget.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Robin Pomeroy)